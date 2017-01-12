Portland Tries Road Salt, Courtesy of...

Portland Tries Road Salt, Courtesy of Seattle

Road crews laid down salt on a steep section of Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard on Thursday, a first in recent memory for the Portland Transportation Bureau. Transportation officials said last month that the city would revisit its longstanding policy of shunning road salt, which stemmed from concerns it would damage roads, vehicles and the environment.

