Portland steps up safety resolve following a deadly December on Division

17 min ago Read more: Bike Portland

At a city council meeting on December 21st PBOT shared their current plan to tame traffic on outer SE Division Street after a spate of fatalities. Emotions around street safety issues ran high at the end of 2016.

