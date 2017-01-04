Portland steps up safety resolve following a deadly December on Division
At a city council meeting on December 21st PBOT shared their current plan to tame traffic on outer SE Division Street after a spate of fatalities. Emotions around street safety issues ran high at the end of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bike Portland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking to establish social network before poss...
|4 hr
|Lissann
|1
|bars avaiable now!!!!
|4 hr
|Switters416
|11
|Audie were u at
|21 hr
|FSM
|2
|Black
|23 hr
|Switters416
|2
|I left my phone in your car when we met up for ...
|Tue
|Switters416
|1
|Brand new subs never used. Orange in color.
|Tue
|Switters416
|2
|30 smurfs missing (Oct '14)
|Tue
|Switters416
|7
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC