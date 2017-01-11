Portland police help stranded motorists, offer dozens of rides during snowstorm
Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, North Precinct Officer Corey Budworth spotted a woman flagging down his police car near the MAX line on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The woman had abandoned her car near the Interstate 405 tunnel off U.S. 26, and, together with other stuck motorists, walked across the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best cross street to delve in the darker side o...
|Mon
|Switters416
|1
|portland dorklanders!
|Mon
|Lissann
|2
|Riots
|Jan 6
|Life_indk
|19
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Jan 6
|Aunt Evvie
|68
|Looking for subs in PDX
|Jan 5
|Life_indk
|1
|Looking to establish social network before poss...
|Jan 4
|Lissann
|1
|bars avaiable now!!!!
|Jan 4
|Switters416
|11
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC