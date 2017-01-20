Portland Police Crack Down Hard on Anti-Trump Protests, Deploying Stun Grenades and Smoke Bombs
Mayor Ted Wheeler wasn't kidding: Portland protesters of President Donald Trump aren't going on the freeways tonight. Or the bridges, for that matter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|_Susan_
|690
|BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ...
|10 hr
|fghjfgh
|1
|Nordstrom, Starbucks will close downtown Portla...
|12 hr
|YouWhiners
|1
|Most charges against Trump protesters dropped; ...
|12 hr
|YouWhiners
|1
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|18 hr
|OPPORTUNITY
|257
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Fri
|Aunt Evvie
|70
|Lookin for that feel good goo
|Thu
|FeelsGoodMan29
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC