Portland: one of the most exciting cities in the USA

Their history may not stretch back to the eras where we're not even sure of the history itself, but this means the cities share a commonality - each shaped in part by the the romantic periods of modern American history, which not only shaped that country but touched the entire western world. Portland may sit seemingly lost in the American North West, but it shares a lot with the likes of New York and Chicago - with its food, drink, overt homelessness, and that sheer American force of character.
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Portland on the first. Need Quick Tips
|Sat
|Tall ambitions
|1
|Looking to establish social network before poss...
|Sat
|Shawn L
|2
|Peanut butter and jelly banned ?
|Sat
|Peanut
|1
|30 smurfs missing (Oct '14)
|Fri
|Anomity
|10
|bars avaiable now!!!!
|Jan 12
|Misfits99
|14
|Gay activist Terry Bean's ex-boyfriend convicte...
|Jan 12
|nopervs
|2
|Best cross street to delve in the darker side o...
|Jan 9
|Switters416
|1
