Portland, Multnomah County scramble to help the vulnerable during storm
This week's storm sent Portland and Multnomah County officials scrambling to feed and shelter hundreds of vulnerable people including isolated seniors, the homeless and the mentally disabled. After four people died from exposure, city and county leaders mobilized to get homeless people into shelters.
