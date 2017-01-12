Portland, Multnomah County scramble t...

Portland, Multnomah County scramble to help the vulnerable during storm

14 hrs ago

This week's storm sent Portland and Multnomah County officials scrambling to feed and shelter hundreds of vulnerable people including isolated seniors, the homeless and the mentally disabled. After four people died from exposure, city and county leaders mobilized to get homeless people into shelters.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Multnomah County was issued at January 14 at 12:00AM PST

Portland, OR

