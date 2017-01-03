Portland Metro Tuesday Weather: Light rain and cool through evening; snow expected overnight
Most of the metro area is enjoying temperatures well above freezing this morning and plenty of regular old rain. Tuesday offers up light showers throughout the day with a high of 43. But don't get used to it.
