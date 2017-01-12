Portland Metro Thursday Traffic: Ice and snow debris on freeways; side roads still snow-covered
Maybe you never left the house yesterday but today you "need" to. What now? Chains are required for trucks and vehicles that are towing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay activist Terry Bean's ex-boyfriend convicte...
|16 hr
|nopervs
|2
|bars avaiable now!!!!
|16 hr
|depot221
|12
|Best cross street to delve in the darker side o...
|Jan 9
|Switters416
|1
|portland dorklanders!
|Jan 9
|Lissann
|2
|Riots
|Jan 6
|Life_indk
|19
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Jan 6
|Aunt Evvie
|68
|Looking for subs in PDX
|Jan 5
|Life_indk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC