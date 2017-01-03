Portland Metro Saturday Weather: Winter storm approaches

Snow flurries may fall in the Portland area as early as 9 a.m. Saturday, the leading edge of a winter storm that will include sleet and freezing rain through Sunday, the National Weather Service has predicted. "It's going to be a rotten mess for everybody, from the Coast Range to the Cascades," said Clinton Rocky, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Portland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.