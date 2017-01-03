Portland Metro Saturday Weather: Wint...

Portland Metro Saturday Weather: Winter storm approaches

12 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Snow flurries may fall in the Portland area as early as 9 a.m. Saturday, the leading edge of a winter storm that will include sleet and freezing rain through Sunday, the National Weather Service has predicted. "It's going to be a rotten mess for everybody, from the Coast Range to the Cascades," said Clinton Rocky, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Portland.

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Multnomah County was issued at January 07 at 9:23PM PST

Portland, OR

