Portland Metro Monday Traffic: Two la...

Portland Metro Monday Traffic: Two landslides in NW Portland keep roads closed

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

The snow and ice may be gone but loose slopes and heavy rain continue to block roads in the Portland area. The West Hills just got over the West Burnside slide on Friday, now Northwest Cornell Road is closed between the Audubon Society and Northwest 30th Avenue for a slide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) 4 hr OPPORTUNITY 75
BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ... Sat Manuel Labor 2
Lookin for that feel good goo Sat Manuel Labor 3
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Jan 21 _Susan_ 690
News Nordstrom, Starbucks will close downtown Portla... Jan 20 YouWhiners 1
News Most charges against Trump protesters dropped; ... Jan 20 YouWhiners 1
Police Conduct (May '15) Jan 20 OPPORTUNITY 257
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,969 • Total comments across all topics: 278,187,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC