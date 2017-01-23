Portland Metro Monday Traffic: Two landslides in NW Portland keep roads closed
The snow and ice may be gone but loose slopes and heavy rain continue to block roads in the Portland area. The West Hills just got over the West Burnside slide on Friday, now Northwest Cornell Road is closed between the Audubon Society and Northwest 30th Avenue for a slide.
