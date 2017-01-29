Portland International Airport protes...

Portland International Airport protest on Jan. 28, 2017.

A second day of protests at Portland International Airport of President Donald Trump's halt on immigration drew a crowd large enough to shut down car traffic at the arrivals gate, an appearance by the mayor, and a very different visit from riot police. The event showed flashes of both the escalated tensions and camaraderie that have built in this city since Trump's inauguration.

