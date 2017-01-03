Portland contemporary art hub Disjecta dismisses its founder

After months of contentious behind-the-scenes maneuvering, big changes are afoot at Disjecta Contemporary Art Center , one of Portland's most beloved arts nonprofits. On New Year's Eve, the organization's founder and executive director, Bryan Suereth, was officially dismissed by Disjecta's board of directors , following disputes over his leadership and an eleventh-hour attempt by supporters to keep him at the helm.

