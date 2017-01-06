Portland Comics Legends the Pander Br...

Portland Comics Legends the Pander Brothers Are Re-Releasing Their...

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Willamette Week

The Pander Brothers, Arnold and Jacob, are Portland's original comics provocateurs-they're the artists behind the first issues of Matt Wagner's legendary 1980s comics series, Grendel, and probably the only Portland comics artists who've ever had their works banned in England and New Zealand. "A tribunal in New Zealand recognized the artistic merit," says Jacob of their 1990 sex-murder comic Exquisite Corpse , but banned it "because its form and shape would be attractive to a young person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
portland dorklanders! Fri Jack 1
Riots Fri Life_indk 19
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Fri Aunt Evvie 68
Looking for subs in PDX Thu Life_indk 1
Looking to establish social network before poss... Jan 4 Lissann 1
bars avaiable now!!!! Jan 4 Switters416 11
Audie were u at Jan 3 FSM 2
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,196 • Total comments across all topics: 277,696,942

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC