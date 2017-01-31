Portland Actors Conservatory to Present Modern Riff on The Scarlet Letter, in the Blood

Pulitzer Prize- and Obie Award-winning writer Suzan-Lori Parks has written a haunting adaptation on Nathaniel Hawthorne 's famed novel The Scarlet Letter . The main character of In the Blood is Hester La Negrita, a mother of five "illegitimate" children who dreams of finding beauty and love for her family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.