Police stop 66 people in two hours during inner SE Hawthorne enforcement mission

1 hr ago Read more: Bike Portland

In just two hours last night the Portland Police Bureau wrote 43 citations and handed out 23 written warnings*. The 'Vision Zero traffic safety mission' was carried out between 6:00 and 8:00 pm on Southeast Hawthorne Blvd between 12th and Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. In a press statement, the police said, "This area was selected due to numerous community complaints and it is a high traffic area for all road users."

