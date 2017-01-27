Police stop 66 people in two hours during inner SE Hawthorne enforcement mission

In just two hours last night the Portland Police Bureau wrote 43 citations and handed out 23 written warnings*. The 'Vision Zero traffic safety mission' was carried out between 6:00 and 8:00 pm on Southeast Hawthorne Blvd between 12th and Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. In a press statement, the police said, "This area was selected due to numerous community complaints and it is a high traffic area for all road users."

