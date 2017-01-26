Pioneer Courthouse Square ready for $10 million spruce up
Portland Parks and Recreation begins at the end of January a $10 million renovation project to plug leaks and spruce up Pioneer Courthouse Square. Contractors Howard S. Wright and Faison Construction start work Monday, Jan. 30, on the parks bureau's largest project funded by the $68 million bond approved by voters in 2014.
