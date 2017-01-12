PCC Sylvania hosts 18th-annual 'Wacipi' Traditional Powwow - Thursday, 12 January 2017
PCC will hold its annual Wacipi Traditional Powwow from noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Sylvan campus. Portland Community College's Sylvania Campus will once again hold a celebration in honor of Native American culture and tradition.
