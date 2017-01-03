Pamplin Media Group: File Photo - Phil Knight and his wife Penny...
It was the year stick-built apartment buildings went up every few blocks on the arterial roads of Portland, and renderings of future glass towers with rooftop dog spas gripped investors' imaginations across America. Macy's announced it was getting out of the historic Meier & Frank building downtown.
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking to establish social network before poss...
|7 hr
|Lissann
|1
|bars avaiable now!!!!
|7 hr
|Switters416
|11
|Audie were u at
|Tue
|FSM
|2
|Black
|Tue
|Switters416
|2
|I left my phone in your car when we met up for ...
|Tue
|Switters416
|1
|Brand new subs never used. Orange in color.
|Tue
|Switters416
|2
|30 smurfs missing (Oct '14)
|Tue
|Switters416
|7
