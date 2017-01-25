Owners of a North Portland Low-Income Apartment Complex Are Kicking Out the Backyard Chickens
Residents say saving the chickens is a way of preserving a sense of home, a connection to nature and a cheap, healthy food source. Cathy Haas cleans the chicken coop at Cathedral Gardens, a low-income apartment complex in St. Johns.
