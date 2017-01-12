Oregonians vigilance should continue ...

Oregonians vigilance should continue as the weather warms: Editorial Agenda 2017

17 hrs ago

Homeless people try to avoid the snow huddling beneath a ramp of the Hawthorne Bridge during last week's record snowfall in Portland. As our streets thaw in coming days, the greatest risk to Portland would be that residents' hearts chill back into complacency.

