Obama commutes sentences of Portland ...

Obama commutes sentences of Portland area convicts, some with serious charges

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Portland Tribune

President Obama ended his last year in office by commuting the sentences of a record number of federal prisoners. Altogether, Obama granted 1,750 commutations, with 300 coming on his final day in office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Conduct (May '15) 1 hr OPPORTUNITY 257
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) 14 hr Aunt Evvie 70
Lookin for that feel good goo Thu FeelsGoodMan29 1
H......ello Thu FeelsGoodMan29 2
Best cross street to delve in the darker side o... Thu FeelsGoodMan29 2
bars avaiable now!!!! Thu FeelsGoodMan29 15
Storry Miranda Montoya (Mar '11) Jan 18 Wtfl 2
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,149 • Total comments across all topics: 278,096,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC