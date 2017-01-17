Nordstrom, Starbucks will close downt...

Nordstrom, Starbucks will close downtown Portland stores early Friday ...

12 hrs ago

Nordstrom's downtown Portland store closes at 2 p.m. Friday. The Starbucks just across Broadway closes at 7 p.m. Nordstrom and at least one Starbucks coffee shop plan to close their Portland stores early Friday in anticipation of anti-Trust protests following the presidential inauguration.

Portland, OR

