No criminal charges against man suspected of flashing replica gun at protesters: prosecutor
Prosecutors aren't issuing criminal charges against a man suspected of flashed a replica gun while being driven past protesters Monday in downtown Portland. Sergey E. Antonov was facing a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell
|12 hr
|Koopah
|5
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Tue
|Go Blue Forever
|273
|BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ...
|Mon
|Koopah
|7
|Moving to Portland on the first. Need Quick Tips
|Mon
|nzmcconnell1291
|3
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|Mon
|nzmcconnell1291
|1
|Health Share of Oregon vs FamilyCare inc?
|Jan 27
|eli
|2
|Websleuths link baiting and registered member t... (Feb '11)
|Jan 27
|Goldy777
|43
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC