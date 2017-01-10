New York's high court says city's uns...

New York's high court says city's unsafe street design makes them liable for injuries and deaths

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Bike Portland

It happens way too often: Someone is seriously injured or killed at a location that's a known traffic safety hot-spot. As an activist, it's infuriating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bike Portland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best cross street to delve in the darker side o... 19 hr Switters416 1
portland dorklanders! 21 hr Lissann 2
Riots Jan 6 Life_indk 19
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Jan 6 Aunt Evvie 68
Looking for subs in PDX Jan 5 Life_indk 1
Looking to establish social network before poss... Jan 4 Lissann 1
bars avaiable now!!!! Jan 4 Switters416 11
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Multnomah County was issued at January 10 at 11:50AM PST

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,969 • Total comments across all topics: 277,787,864

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC