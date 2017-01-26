Nearly-defunct Portland police oversight board begs for renewed life
As the clock ticked toward the end of their volunteer terms, the remaining members of a dying Portland community police oversight committee begged the city's new mayor and federal Justice officials for a life line. "It breaks my heart to see COAB dissolve like this,'' said Philip Wolfe, chair of the soon-to-be defunct Community Oversight Advisory Board, a group the city formed to help monitor police reforms that are part of the city's settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ...
|4 hr
|Pdxpat
|6
|Health Share of Oregon vs FamilyCare inc?
|12 hr
|eli
|2
|Websleuths link baiting and registered member t... (Feb '11)
|Fri
|Goldy777
|43
|Free mugshots (Jun '10)
|Thu
|Ivan
|7
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Thu
|Don Feducci FT SMR
|262
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Jan 23
|Well Well
|691
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Jan 23
|OPPORTUNITY
|75
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC