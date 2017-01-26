Nearly-defunct Portland police oversi...

Nearly-defunct Portland police oversight board begs for renewed life

As the clock ticked toward the end of their volunteer terms, the remaining members of a dying Portland community police oversight committee begged the city's new mayor and federal Justice officials for a life line. "It breaks my heart to see COAB dissolve like this,'' said Philip Wolfe, chair of the soon-to-be defunct Community Oversight Advisory Board, a group the city formed to help monitor police reforms that are part of the city's settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

