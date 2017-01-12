NAACP Portland Pulls Out of Portland ...

NAACP Portland Pulls Out of Portland Women's March

20 hrs ago

The NAACP Portland Branch leadership has decided to pull its endorsement of the Portland Women's March scheduled for Jan 21 in downtown Portland, after complaints that the organisers were not including Black, Muslim and Immigrant and Refugee women. After the NAACP's announcement earlier this week the Women's March organisers resigned and a new group of women took over, saying they want all women to feel welcome and able to express their concerns at the march.

