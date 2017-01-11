NAACP Portland Branch Pulls out of Portland Women's March
The NAACP Portland Branch leadership voted unanimously last evening to pull our endorsement of the Portland Women's March scheduled for Jan 21st in downtown Portland. "We do not take this action lightly" says Jo Ann Hardesty, President of the Branch.
