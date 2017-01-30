Museum Exhibit Challenges Notion That...

Museum Exhibit Challenges Notion That Wood Is an Antiquated Building Material

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Voice of America

For centuries, wood was civilization's primary construction material, but as the use of concrete, glass and steel grew, wood was largely relegated to flooring and interior paneling. An exhibition at the National Building Museum in Washington challenges that narrow use.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Portland on the first. Need Quick Tips 1 hr nzmcconnell1291 3
Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell 4 hr chewydude 1
Police Conduct (May '15) 7 hr Don Feducci 272
Best location for new residence in Portland. 9 hr nzmcconnell1291 1
BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ... Jan 28 Pdxpat 6
Health Share of Oregon vs FamilyCare inc? Jan 27 eli 2
Websleuths link baiting and registered member t... (Feb '11) Jan 27 Goldy777 43
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,418 • Total comments across all topics: 278,406,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC