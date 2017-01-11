Murmurs: A North Portland Airbnb Host Faces a $52,000 Fine

For the first time since legalizing short-term rentals in 2014, Portland City Hall has cracked down on a property listed on the websites Airbnb and VRBO with the full force of city code. The owner of a house in North Portland's Humboldt neighborhood faces a possible $52,750.91 fine for charging up to $549 a night to rent six bedrooms.

