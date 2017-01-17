Most charges against Trump protesters...

Most charges against Trump protesters dropped; police ready for next round

13 hrs ago

More than two months after 120 people were arrested in Portland's first round of anti-Trump protests, prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against most of them. But court records confirm that at least 100 people -- primarily accused of nonviolent crimes such as blocking traffic or refusing to disperse -- have had their cases dismissed.

