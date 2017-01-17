Most charges against Trump protesters dropped; police ready for next round
More than two months after 120 people were arrested in Portland's first round of anti-Trump protests, prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against most of them. But court records confirm that at least 100 people -- primarily accused of nonviolent crimes such as blocking traffic or refusing to disperse -- have had their cases dismissed.
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|9 hr
|Aunt Evvie
|70
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Thu
|Sincerely Yours
|246
|Lookin for that feel good goo
|Thu
|FeelsGoodMan29
|1
|H......ello
|Thu
|FeelsGoodMan29
|2
|Best cross street to delve in the darker side o...
|Thu
|FeelsGoodMan29
|2
|bars avaiable now!!!!
|Thu
|FeelsGoodMan29
|15
|Storry Miranda Montoya (Mar '11)
|Wed
|Wtfl
|2
