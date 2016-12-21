More on Learn

Rough Cut - Woodworking with Tommy Mac "China Cabinet" Guest: AL D'ATTANASIO. On this episode of Rough Cut Woodworking with Tommy Mac, host Tommy MacDonald brings you closer than ever: into his home! In the shop, Tommy works with friend Al D'Attanasio to build a china cabinet perfect for any home.

