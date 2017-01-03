Monday morning commute: Icy roads causing MAX, service delays
The icy conditions have caused some significant delays to MAX service as the Portland metro area wakes up Monday with the weekend's ice remaining. State road officials have called highways and roads dangerous in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best cross street to delve in the darker side o...
|1 hr
|Switters416
|1
|portland dorklanders!
|3 hr
|Lissann
|2
|Riots
|Jan 6
|Life_indk
|19
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Jan 6
|Aunt Evvie
|68
|Looking for subs in PDX
|Jan 5
|Life_indk
|1
|Looking to establish social network before poss...
|Jan 4
|Lissann
|1
|bars avaiable now!!!!
|Jan 4
|Switters416
|11
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC