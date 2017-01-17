Mochitsuki rings in Japanese new year with food, music, art
The new year is an important holiday for many cultures, but especially the Japanese, who have celebrated with their own 'Shogatsu' customs since 1873. As the nation's most significant holiday, the Japanese bring food, art, music and other family-friendly traditions together for a festival to welcome the new year.
