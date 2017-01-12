MLK Breakfast to be Held at the Hilton Portland
Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Hilton Portland, Grand Ballroom 921 SW 6th Ave., Portland, OR Please note the Grand Ballroom is in the main Hilton building. Except in city parks, metered parking in the City of Portland is free on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
