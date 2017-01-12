Michael Lewis' new book explores how ...

Michael Lewis' new book explores how our minds distort reality

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Oregonian

Author Michael Lewis says his new book is not only an examination of how people misperceive reality, but also a story about the magic of collaboration. One way to describe best-selling author Michael Lewis' latest book, "The Undoing Project," is as a prequel to "Moneyball."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking to establish social network before poss... 2 hr shutter down 3
Moving to Portland on the first. Need Quick Tips Sat Tall ambitions 1
Peanut butter and jelly banned ? Sat Peanut 1
30 smurfs missing (Oct '14) Fri Anomity 10
bars avaiable now!!!! Jan 12 Misfits99 14
News Gay activist Terry Bean's ex-boyfriend convicte... Jan 12 nopervs 2
Best cross street to delve in the darker side o... Jan 9 Switters416 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Multnomah County was issued at January 16 at 5:04AM PST

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,058 • Total comments across all topics: 277,955,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC