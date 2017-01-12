Michael Lewis' new book explores how our minds distort reality
Author Michael Lewis says his new book is not only an examination of how people misperceive reality, but also a story about the magic of collaboration. One way to describe best-selling author Michael Lewis' latest book, "The Undoing Project," is as a prequel to "Moneyball."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking to establish social network before poss...
|2 hr
|shutter down
|3
|Moving to Portland on the first. Need Quick Tips
|Sat
|Tall ambitions
|1
|Peanut butter and jelly banned ?
|Sat
|Peanut
|1
|30 smurfs missing (Oct '14)
|Fri
|Anomity
|10
|bars avaiable now!!!!
|Jan 12
|Misfits99
|14
|Gay activist Terry Bean's ex-boyfriend convicte...
|Jan 12
|nopervs
|2
|Best cross street to delve in the darker side o...
|Jan 9
|Switters416
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC