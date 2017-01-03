Mayor Ted Wheeler Hands a Troubled Portland Office to Rookie Commissioner Chloe Eudaly
Commissioner Amanda Fritz will no longer oversee the Office of Neighborhood Involvement, as she has for the last eighteen months . Instead, the beleaguered office will go to first-time Commissioner Chloe Eudaly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Audie were u at
|1 hr
|FSM
|2
|Black
|2 hr
|Switters416
|2
|I left my phone in your car when we met up for ...
|5 hr
|Switters416
|1
|Brand new subs never used. Orange in color.
|5 hr
|Switters416
|2
|30 smurfs missing (Oct '14)
|5 hr
|Switters416
|7
|Kaine Horman: Terri to blame for 'witch hunt' i... (Jul '10)
|Dec 29
|Someone who cares
|179
|SCAM ELERT!!! BEWARE. Jon Nolan Food Trailer S... (May '16)
|Dec 27
|Truth
|4
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC