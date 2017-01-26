March for Justice and Equality Planned for Saturday
The Albina Ministerial Alliance Coalition for Justice and Police Reform will sponsor a march for justice and equality this Saturday starting at 10 a.m. and culminating with a rally at Maranatha Church. The event will be followed by a monthly meeting of the NAACP Portland Branch, which has changed its monthly meeting location this month only to the Maranatha Church.
