Man Who Threw Explosive Device Under Transient RV Avoids Jail After Buying His Targets a Nicer RV

A Portland man who in August threw a homemade explosive device under an RV occupied by transients pleaded guilty today and was sentenced to two years' probation. Jeremy Kidwell, 46, who was angry about the homeless campers near his home, pled to one count of attempted arson and unlawful manufacture of a destructive device, which was downgraded to a misdemeanor as part of the deal.

