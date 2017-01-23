Man Who Threw Explosive Device Under Transient RV Avoids Jail After Buying His Targets a Nicer RV
A Portland man who in August threw a homemade explosive device under an RV occupied by transients pleaded guilty today and was sentenced to two years' probation. Jeremy Kidwell, 46, who was angry about the homeless campers near his home, pled to one count of attempted arson and unlawful manufacture of a destructive device, which was downgraded to a misdemeanor as part of the deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ...
|1 hr
|Switters416
|4
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|14 hr
|Well Well
|691
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|21 hr
|OPPORTUNITY
|75
|Lookin for that feel good goo
|Sat
|Manuel Labor
|3
|Nordstrom, Starbucks will close downtown Portla...
|Jan 20
|YouWhiners
|1
|Most charges against Trump protesters dropped; ...
|Jan 20
|YouWhiners
|1
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Jan 20
|OPPORTUNITY
|257
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC