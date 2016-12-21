Man struck, killed after leaving parked vehcile on I-205
A man was killed when he was struck by a semi-truck after exiting his parked vehicle on I-205 shortly after noon on Sunday. Traffic investigators have learned that Schnoor pulled his white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck to the right emergency lane on the Powell Boulevard overpass and turned his hazard lights on.
