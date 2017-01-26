Man on bike gets 20 years for raping ...

Man on bike gets 20 years for raping woman who had flat tire on Springwater Corridor

His defense attorney, Dawn Andrews, said Peacock can't undo the harm he's caused but can accept responsibility by pleading guilty. The woman didn't attend the hearing in Multnomah County Circuit Court, but she's glad Peacock got a substantial sentence and relieved she didn't have to testify at a trial, said prosecutor Jeff Auxier.

