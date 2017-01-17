Live Music
About - Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, then he secretly returns to action for a new and tough assignment with his handler Augustus Gibbons; Stars - Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Deepika Padukone, Kris Wu; Director - D.J. Caruso About - After three girls are kidnapped by a man with 24 personalities, they must find some different personalities that can help them while running away from the others; Stars - Anya Taylor-Joy, James McAvoy, Haley Lu Richardson, Kim Director; Director - M. Night Shyamalan About - It's the story of Ray Kroc, a salesman who turned two brothers' fast-food eatery, McDonald's, into one of the biggest restaurant businesses in the world; Stars - Michael Keaton, Nick Offerman, John Carroll Lynch, Linda Cardellini; Director - John Lee Hancock Oregon Public Broadcasting presents an 'Oregon Experience' documentary about the largely forgotten massacre of 34 ... (more)
Portland Discussions
|Looking to establish social network before poss...
|8 hr
|Peak Pete
|4
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|8 hr
|Peak Pete
|69
|Moving to Portland on the first. Need Quick Tips
|19 hr
|Deluge
|2
|Peanut butter and jelly banned ?
|Jan 14
|Peanut
|1
|30 smurfs missing (Oct '14)
|Jan 13
|Anomity
|10
|bars avaiable now!!!!
|Jan 12
|Misfits99
|14
|Gay activist Terry Bean's ex-boyfriend convicte...
|Jan 12
|nopervs
|2
