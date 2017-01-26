Lawsuit: Girl, 10, molested by Boys & Girls Club volunteer at NE Portland school
A $1.1 million lawsuit states that a 10-year-old girl was sexually abused by a 13-year-old Boys & Girls Club volunteer at Russell Elementary School in the Parkrose School District. (Aimee Green A lawsuit filed this week seeks $1.1 million for a 10-year-old girl who says she was molested by a 13-year-old male volunteer at an after-school Boys & Girls Club program at a Northeast Portland school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ...
|Tue
|Switters416
|4
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Mon
|Well Well
|691
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Jan 23
|OPPORTUNITY
|75
|Lookin for that feel good goo
|Jan 21
|Manuel Labor
|3
|Nordstrom, Starbucks will close downtown Portla...
|Jan 20
|YouWhiners
|1
|Most charges against Trump protesters dropped; ...
|Jan 20
|YouWhiners
|1
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Jan 20
|OPPORTUNITY
|257
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC