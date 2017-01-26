Lawsuit: Girl, 10, molested by Boys & Girls Club volunteer at NE Portland school

A $1.1 million lawsuit states that a 10-year-old girl was sexually abused by a 13-year-old Boys & Girls Club volunteer at Russell Elementary School in the Parkrose School District. (Aimee Green A lawsuit filed this week seeks $1.1 million for a 10-year-old girl who says she was molested by a 13-year-old male volunteer at an after-school Boys & Girls Club program at a Northeast Portland school.

