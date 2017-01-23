Kathy Griffin promises 'there will be filth' at her Portland show Thursday
Kathy Griffin returns to Portland on Thursday, Jan. 26, performing at Newmark Theatre as part of her "Celebrity Run-in Tour." Talking to Kathy Griffin is kind of like hitching a ride on a comedy hurricane.
