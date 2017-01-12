It's official: 'Portlandia' will end ...

It's official: 'Portlandia' will end with eighth season, in 2018

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

It's official - the end of "Portlandia" is in sight. Today at the Television Critics Associatiion 2017 winter press tour, the IFC cable channel confirmed what had already been rumored, namely that the show will end with its upcoming eighth season in 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Portland on the first. Need Quick Tips 14 hr Tall ambitions 1
Looking to establish social network before poss... 15 hr Shawn L 2
Peanut butter and jelly banned ? Sat Peanut 1
30 smurfs missing (Oct '14) Fri Anomity 10
bars avaiable now!!!! Thu Misfits99 14
News Gay activist Terry Bean's ex-boyfriend convicte... Jan 12 nopervs 2
Best cross street to delve in the darker side o... Jan 9 Switters416 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Multnomah County was issued at January 15 at 12:00AM PST

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,864 • Total comments across all topics: 277,930,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC