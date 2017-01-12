It's official: 'Portlandia' will end with eighth season, in 2018
It's official - the end of "Portlandia" is in sight. Today at the Television Critics Associatiion 2017 winter press tour, the IFC cable channel confirmed what had already been rumored, namely that the show will end with its upcoming eighth season in 2018.
