It's official: 'Hamilton' headlines 2017-18 Broadway in Portland season
"Hamilton" fans, get out your credit cards: Season subscriptions to Broadway in Portland's 2017-18 season are on sale as of Tuesday, and they include the Portland premiere of the Lin-Manuel Miranda phenomenon. Six-show packages are available at broadwayinportland.com or 503-241-1802.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ...
|11 hr
|Switters416
|4
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Mon
|Well Well
|691
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Mon
|OPPORTUNITY
|75
|Lookin for that feel good goo
|Jan 21
|Manuel Labor
|3
|Nordstrom, Starbucks will close downtown Portla...
|Jan 20
|YouWhiners
|1
|Most charges against Trump protesters dropped; ...
|Jan 20
|YouWhiners
|1
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Jan 20
|OPPORTUNITY
|257
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC