Interstate 84, portion of Interstate 90 closed in ice storm

Oregon transportation officials shut down a 45-mile section of Interstate 84 on Tuesday as yet another storm pummeled residents who have been grappling with record snowfall and an unusually harsh winter in a place more known for its rain. The closure between Troutdale and Hood River came as an ice storm swept into northwest Oregon, including parts of Portland, in the early afternoon hours.

