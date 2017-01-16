IFC's PORTLANDIA to Return for Eighth and Final Season in 2018
IFC announced today that its flagship Emmy -nominated and Peabody Award-winning sketch series PORTLANDIA will return in 2018 for its eighth and final season. The series, currently airing Thursdays at 10PM, has captivated viewers and critics alike since its premiere in 2011 by lovingly satirizing our society's idiosyncrasies by exploring the eccentric MISFITS who embody the foibles of modern culture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Portland on the first. Need Quick Tips
|2 hr
|Deluge
|2
|Looking to establish social network before poss...
|19 hr
|shutter down
|3
|Peanut butter and jelly banned ?
|Jan 14
|Peanut
|1
|30 smurfs missing (Oct '14)
|Jan 13
|Anomity
|10
|bars avaiable now!!!!
|Jan 12
|Misfits99
|14
|Gay activist Terry Bean's ex-boyfriend convicte...
|Jan 12
|nopervs
|2
|Best cross street to delve in the darker side o...
|Jan 9
|Switters416
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC