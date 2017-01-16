IFC's PORTLANDIA to Return for Eighth and Final Season in 2018

IFC announced today that its flagship Emmy -nominated and Peabody Award-winning sketch series PORTLANDIA will return in 2018 for its eighth and final season. The series, currently airing Thursdays at 10PM, has captivated viewers and critics alike since its premiere in 2011 by lovingly satirizing our society's idiosyncrasies by exploring the eccentric MISFITS who embody the foibles of modern culture.

