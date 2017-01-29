How food halls became Portland's next...

How food halls became Portland's next big thing

Over the past 18 months, Portland added at least three full-fledged food halls -- the preferred term for these 21st Century food courts -- including groundbreaking project The Zipper, cart-focused Cart Lab and downtown tourist draw Pine Street Market. A fourth, Portland Food Hall, will open later this year.

