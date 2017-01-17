How Come TriMet Has Exactly Zero Routes That Use Our Beautiful, New Sellwood Bridge?
How come TriMet has exactly zero routes that use our beautiful, new Sellwood Bridge? If you want go from, say, Milwaukie to Lake Oswego, you still have to go through downtown. Could we have at least one east-west route? -Austin What a shocking oversight-you'd think the well-heeled machers of Lake Oswego would have descended on City Hall long ago, demanding that the unwashed hordes of Milwaukie be provided easier access to Lake O's manicured lawns, country clubs and insincere water sculptures.
