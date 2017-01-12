How an idea to help the homeless has turned into a community (Letter to the editor)
Community members and city officials combined came together to help the homeless during the record snow storm this week. Last week, after learning of the first death in Portland due to exposure, we at the American Legion Post 134 on Northeast Alberta Street chose to open our doors for the evening as a temporary warming shelter.
